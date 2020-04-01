MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Montgomery County announced Wednesday the county’s second coronavirus death.
Officials said the victim was a man in his 60s.
County public health officials reported that the man died at a local hospital after experiencing symptoms.
After being admitted to the hospital on Friday, March 27, he was tested for COVID-19, and then died several hours later. As of Wednesday, there have been 31 COVID-19 related deaths in Maryland.
Based upon the contact investigation, the man acquired the virus through community transmission.
“Our hearts go out to his friends and family and we send our sincere condolences,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “Please know we are doing everything we can to slow the spread and lessen the impact. At this moment, when there is no treatment or cure, the actions of each of us can make a difference. Please be kind to one another.”
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order on Monday, March 30.
All residents must remain in their homes unless they are essential employees traveling to or from work, obtaining food or medicine or seeking urgent medical care.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.