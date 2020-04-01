Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An individual supporting Steuart Hill Academic Academy recently tested positive for the COVID-19 during the school building closure period.
The school system said once the person’s condition had been known, they immediately ceased contact with the campus and they’ve determined the person got the virus after schools were closed.
“Out of respect for the individual’s confidentiality, we cannot release any personal information,” the school system said.
The district saw its first case over the weekend, a staff member at the Historic Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle School who tested positive during the school building closure period, according to the Baltimore City Health Department.
