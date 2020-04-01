Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Staff, students and alumni of the University of Maryland School of Nursing have sewn hundreds of cloth masks for medical workers and now they’re asking the community to join in the effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
In a single week, the nursing school’s volunteers have put together more than 400 masks that they’re giving to the University of Maryland Medical Center.
While the masks aren’t the N95 variety that are designed to prevent COVID-19 and other viruses, they have been approved for use and will prevent some transmission, the nursing school said. They’ll be given to hospital workers and patients who want some kind of facial protection but don’t need full personal protective equipment.
Instructions for how to make the cloth masks can be found here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.