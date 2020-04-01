Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead is working to help the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead is working to help the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through a partnership with UnitedHealthCare, the YMCA of Central Maryland will be providing 40-pound boxes of non-perishable foods for 750 families in need in Baltimore.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Snead has committed a $15,000 donation. UnitedHealthCare will match the donation.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.