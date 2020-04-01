ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The state is laying out a COVID-19 response pay plan, to help state employees being called to work when other Marylanders are staying home.
The governor’s office said Wednesday it will help certain state employees, who if eligible, will receive a COVID-19 Response Pay differential of $3.13 for each hour actually worked or approximately $250 a pay period.
Gov. Hogan’s press secretary Mike Ricci said they anticipate employees working in 24/7 operations within the Department of Health, Juvenile Services, and Public Safety and Correctional Services, as well as sworn police officers and state firefighters will be eligible to receive the pay.
He also said certain employees within the Department of Human Services and DPSCS who are required to intermittently perform field work also will be eligible for the pay- but only when the field work is performed.
Employees who must work in designated quarantine areas will receive Elevated COVID-19 Response Pay of an additional $2.00 per hour for each hour actually worked in the quarantine area.
The administration estimates close to 15,000 will be eligible to receive the differential at a bi-weekly cost to the State of $3.7 million, and they’ve already begun.
The pay enhancements began at 12 a.m. on April 1 and will end on May 5, unless it is extended by the Secretary of Budget and Management.
