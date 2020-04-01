Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit in the head during an attempted robbery outside a restaurant in Glen Burnie, police said.
The incident happened in the parking lot of Judy’s Island Drill in the 800 block of Crain Highway North. Police said two men tried to rob the victim and hit him in the head with an unknown object when he refused to give them money.
The men fled and have not been caught.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.