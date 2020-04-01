Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in north Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 2700 block of Greenmount Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.