JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WJZ) – Newborns twins medically evacuated from Osan Air Base in South Korea landed at Joint Base Andrews on Monday.

The pair were then transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for advanced neonatal care.

Parker and Laine McFall were born February 17, 2020, at 30 weeks in Daegu’s Yeungnam Medical University Medical Center amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The twins were joined for the aeromedical evacuation by their parents, U.S. Army Spc. Cody McFall and Pfc. Cheyenne Evans.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Both soldiers were preemptively tested for COVID-19 and placed in quarantine on March 10. They tested negative and are currently showing no symptoms.

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is the only facility currently able to accommodate the infants’ specific needs.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

