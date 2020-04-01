BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Office of Inspector General in Baltimore has found that a Department of Public Works’s Water and Waste Water Bureau- specifically Washington Boulevard employee allegedly violated several Baltimore City and DPW policies while on duty between November and December 2019.

The allegations include stealing time, falsifying time sheets and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The OIG investigation did confirm DPW management disciplined the employee on November 26, 2019, for driving her child, a minor, in a City vehicle and going to several locations in a City vehicle to conduct personal business.

The employee’s assigned partner, was also disciplined for conducting personal business on City time and being at certain locations without authorization.

While the OIG did not investigate the allegations that they had already been disciplined for, the OIG did review the employee’s actions for “potential theft of time” before and after the November 26, 2019 discipline, the report said.

The two employees were not actually disciplined until December 2, 2019.

The OIG did find that the first employee regularly used the City vehicle for personal use, without telling management, and she continued to do so after she was told she was going to be disciplined. They determined that the employees’ vehicles assigned to them were either stationary at the first employee’s home or her family’s home for hours at a time.

They also learned that the employee would submit overtime for hours she didn’t work, and that a lack of consistency in how the department would approve overtime and “inadequate management oversight” allowed for these employees to submit the inaccurate hours.

The first employee is no longer employed by the City of Baltimore, according to DPW.