Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are looking for two critically missing teens.
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are looking for two critically missing teens.
Honesty Lynn Taylor and Tera Alicia Smith ran away from their home on Ellwell Court in Glen Burnie around 4 a.m. on April 1.
Their mother told police they most likely left on foot and could be headed to Reisterstown in Baltimore County.
Tera is 14 years old and about 5-foot-4 and 170 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair to her ear with a fade-style haircut.
Honesty is 11 years old and is about 4-foot-9 and 80 pounds with short, curly, black hair.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-8610.