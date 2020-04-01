Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a triple shooting left three men injured in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to an area hospital just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were in the 2000 block of East 30th Street when they were shot by an unidentified suspect.
Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.