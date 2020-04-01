



Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis released a video on social media telling Marylanders to do their part and stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted the video Wednesday morning.

Fantastic motivation from @RayLewis: “Together we’re stronger, and together we can get through this as a nation.” Thanks Ray—glad to have you on our team. #StayHomeMaryland #MarylandUnites pic.twitter.com/IHTh654EsI — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 1, 2020

In it, Lewis thanks all the healthcare workers risking their lives to save others.

“The work you’re doing on the frontlines, it’s absolutely incredible,” Lewis said. “We appreciate the sacrifices you’re making.”

The former Raven said that others need to do their part — “any way that we can help.”

“The way we can help is we have to stay home and we have to stay strong,” Lewis said. “Philippians 4:13 says ‘all things are possible.’ Together we’re stronger, together we can get through this as a nation and get on the other side of this thing.”

“God Bless you all out there. Let’s stay home, let’s stay stronger,” he added.

As of Tuesday, Maryland had more than 1,660 cases of COVID-19 and reported 24 deaths.

The governor issued a “stay at home” order Monday for the state, meaning people should stay in their homes unless they are an essential worker or for an essential reason — like buying groceries or essential products and medicine; if they need medical attention or just need to get some fresh air.

