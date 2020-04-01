Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city police are searching for a woman wanted in an alleged robbery and assault at the scene of an accident back in January.
Police said 31-year-old Noel Gayles got into an accident in the 4200 block of Raymar Avenue on Jan. 7. When the other driver started taking pictures of the damage, Gayles allegedly got mad, pushed the other woman and stole her phone, before fleeing the scene.
Gayles is 5-foot-8 and weighs around 175 pounds.
Anyone who has seen and or knows of Noel Gayles’ whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at (410) 637-8970 or dial 911.