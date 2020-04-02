CORONAVIRUS IN MD:COVID-19 Cases Reported In All 24 Maryland Counties
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Sheriff's Office, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore city sheriff’s deputies have tested positive for coronavirus.

Baltimore city has more than 200 cases and there are nearly 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Every county in Maryland is reporting at least one case.

No other information is available at this time.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply