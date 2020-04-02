Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore city sheriff’s deputies have tested positive for coronavirus.
Baltimore city has more than 200 cases and there are nearly 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Every county in Maryland is reporting at least one case.
No other information is available at this time.
