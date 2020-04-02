BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another Baltimore nursing home is reporting six cases of coronavirus Thursday.
FutureCare Good Samaritan says four residents and two staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.
The home is working closely with the health department to monitor other residents and staff for symptoms and with working to decide who else may needed to be tested.
In a statement, they said: “FutureCare takes this very seriously and is working closely with the Health Department, hospital partners and state regulators to ensure proper protocol and safety procedures are in place for residents and staff. All necessary resources are being directed to assist the Facility and medical staff in treating and caring for the residents with a positive diagnosis, as well as following the guidance provided by the Health Department and have implemented all their recommendations.”
FutureCare said it is compliance with health department protocols on visitors, social distancing, cleaning and more.
