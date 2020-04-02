CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 2K COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Maryland, 36 Deaths
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Inmates, Local TV, Maryland, Metropolitan Intake Center, prison, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A correctional officer at the Metropolitan Intake Center in Baltimore tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the state’s Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, the entire MTC facility in east Baltimore is on a mandatory quarantine due to the layout of the building.

The MTC is a transitional center for inmates about to be released. It was formerly the Maryland penitentiary.

Stay with WJZ as we learn more about the cases.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply