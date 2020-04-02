Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A correctional officer at the Metropolitan Intake Center in Baltimore tested positive for COVID-19.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A correctional officer at the Metropolitan Intake Center in Baltimore tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the state’s Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, the entire MTC facility in east Baltimore is on a mandatory quarantine due to the layout of the building.
The MTC is a transitional center for inmates about to be released. It was formerly the Maryland penitentiary.
Stay with WJZ as we learn more about the cases.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.