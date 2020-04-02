Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly a dozen bus routes in the Baltimore area are being temporarily suspended due to significant drops in ridership brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Maryland Transit Administration said the 11 affected routes have seen an average ridership drop of 82 percent.
Beginning Monday, the following routes will be suspended:
- Express BusLink Route 103
- Express BusLink Route 104
- Express BusLink Route 105
- Express BusLink Route 115
- Express BusLink Route 120
- Express BusLink Route 150
- Express BusLink Route 154
- Express BusLink Route 160
- Express BusLink Route 164
- Local Link 38
- Local Link 92
The two local link routes primarily serve schools that are closed due to the virus, MDOT MTA said.
Other routes will continue to run for essential travelers only.
For the latest changes to bus service, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.