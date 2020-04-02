



Low-income residents, families and seniors in Baltimore public housing can schedule a time for free food to be delivered to their homes.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City is offering meals through their Mobile Meal Distribution for residents and families with children ages 18 and under of the McCullough Homes, Gilmor Homes, Rosemont/Dukeland, Cherry Hill Homes, Perkins Homes, Douglass Homes, Latrobe, Poe Homes, Brooklyn Homes, Westport Homes and O’Donnell Homes.

They are partnering with meal delivery services that are following CDC protocols to make sure they will safely deliver the meals.

HABC partnered with the Maryland Food Bank and several city agencies to provide the service Monday through Friday.

“As we seek every opportunity available to us right now to provide food services, we need to ensure that all precautionary measures are being taken throughout the entire process,” said HABC’s CEO, Janet Abrahams. “Federal, state and local authorities have issued directives and guidelines that all food distributors and handlers must follow in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The health and safety of all residents, their families and our staff is always our number one priority. ”

“The outpouring of support by the Baltimore City business, non-profit, and religious communities to our neighbors in need shows the best of our city during these difficult times,” said Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, Commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department. “We ask that all restaurants, non-profits, religious and commercial organizations interested in making food donations ensure that all staff and volunteers are abiding by CDC and Baltimore City Health Department guidance related to food preparation and distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the mobile meals, My Groceries To Go! will provide USDA food to low-income seniors.

The food boxes for April will contain almost double the amount of nutritious food, as usual, to respond to the increased need during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The Maryland Food Bank is delivering the allotted food packages under the following schedule:

O’Donnell Heights – April 2

Latrobe Homes – April 3

Rosemont Towers – April 7

Cherry Hill Homes – April 7

Gilmor Homes – April 7

Douglass Homes – April 10

Perkins Homes – April 10

My Groceries to Go! residents will receive a phone call to inform them of the updated delivery process, which is based on state and federal recommended practices to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The shelf-stable food packages will be delivered to the residents’ homes. Staff will knock on their door to alert them their package has arrived but will refrain from entering the home and maintain safe social distancing.

“All staff involved in the delivery process to get the food to the residents’ doors will wear masks and gloves to protect residents and themselves,” said Abrahams. “We require everyone to follow health and safety guidelines at all times, no exceptions.”

HABC provides updates and schedules on its website, www.habc.org, and stay connected on its various social media platforms.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.