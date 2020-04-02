CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 2K COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Maryland, 36 Deaths
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — GBMC announced Thursday it released its first recovered coronavirus patient that was on a ventilator from the hospital Wednesday.

According to the hospital’s president Dr. John Chessare, the patient required mechanical ventilation’ in the intensive care unit for a time at the hospital.

“We’re pausing for a moment of celebration,” he said.

Chessare also said that GMBC is treating nine COVID-patients in the hospital and are awaiting test results for 25 to 30 people under investigation (PUI) who have some respiratory symptoms.

“If there’s a significant surge of COVID-19 patients over the next couple of weeks, we’ll be ready,” he said.

Of the more than 2,000 coronavirus patients in Maryland, 81 have been released from isolation, according to new numbers from the state.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

