BALTIMORE (WJZ) — GBMC announced Thursday it released its first recovered coronavirus patient that was on a ventilator from the hospital Wednesday.
According to the hospital’s president Dr. John Chessare, the patient required mechanical ventilation’ in the intensive care unit for a time at the hospital.
“We’re pausing for a moment of celebration,” he said.
Chessare also said that GMBC is treating nine COVID-patients in the hospital and are awaiting test results for 25 to 30 people under investigation (PUI) who have some respiratory symptoms.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
As we continue to respond to COVID-19, keeping you up to date on @GBMCHealthcare's status has never been more important. Please view our President and CEO's latest video message. https://t.co/k9WFC57BFj
— GBMCHealthCare (@GBMCHealthcare) April 2, 2020
“If there’s a significant surge of COVID-19 patients over the next couple of weeks, we’ll be ready,” he said.
Of the more than 2,000 coronavirus patients in Maryland, 81 have been released from isolation, according to new numbers from the state.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
were the 81 released in the hospital, how about some more info WJZ