CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 2K COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Maryland, 36 Deaths
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Johns Hopkins, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers


BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — Confirmed cases of coronavirus top 1 million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University tally.

Johns Hopkins Resource Center is keeping a real-time tally on their database of COVID-19 cases worldwide.

The U.S. has over 230,000 cases and and over 5,100 deaths, as of Thursday afternoon.

Here in Maryland there are more than 2,300 cases more than 30 deaths.

Read more on CBS News.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply