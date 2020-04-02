Comments
BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — Confirmed cases of coronavirus top 1 million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University tally.
Johns Hopkins Resource Center is keeping a real-time tally on their database of COVID-19 cases worldwide.
The U.S. has over 230,000 cases and and over 5,100 deaths, as of Thursday afternoon.
Here in Maryland there are more than 2,300 cases more than 30 deaths.
