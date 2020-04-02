Officials in Montgomery County announced Thursday that multiple nursing homes and a baby boy has tested positive for COVID-19.

Deaths reported by the Maryland Department of Health Thursday included two men in their 70s, one man in his 80s and one man in his 40s. There have now been six COVID-19 deaths in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich released the following statement:

“I am terribly saddened by this recent news. Even though I cannot reach out to each person who is affected by these events, I want to convey my heartfelt condolences. And to everyone, I want you to prepare yourselves: unfortunately, we know there will be more sad news ahead, and the most important action each and every one of us can do is to be careful and follow the guidelines – it is the best way to help. What you do really matters.”