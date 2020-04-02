MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Montgomery County announced Thursday that multiple nursing homes and a baby boy has tested positive for COVID-19.
Deaths reported by the Maryland Department of Health Thursday included two men in their 70s, one man in his 80s and one man in his 40s. There have now been six COVID-19 deaths in Montgomery County.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich released the following statement:
“I am terribly saddened by this recent news. Even though I cannot reach out to each person who is affected by these events, I want to convey my heartfelt condolences. And to everyone, I want you to prepare yourselves: unfortunately, we know there will be more sad news ahead, and the most important action each and every one of us can do is to be careful and follow the guidelines – it is the best way to help. What you do really matters.”
Currently, there are 10 nursing homes reporting cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents.
Public health officials also announced this week that a three-month old boy tested positive for COVID-19. The baby was diagnosed, treated and released from the hospital.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.