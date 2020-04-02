



The heroes working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic are speaking out about not having the gear they need to treat patients.

Up until Thursday afternoon, management at GBMC prohibited their doctors and nurses from wearing PPE unless they were dealing directly with positive COVID-19 cases.

Nationwide, these supplies are running out.

But healthcare workers are doing their best to not get sick. For one woman, who wanted WJZ to protect her identity for fear of repercussions, it’s about the health of her patients, too.

“As a nurse you’re there to protect your patients,” she said. “You want to be doing what’s best in their concerns to keep them safe while they’re in the hospital.”

Those working on the frontlines said they want the gear they need to work safely during this pandemic.

“The nursing world is really coming together and supporting each other as best we can, but what’s vital is we have support from management, our leaders.”

Now that staff can wear personal protective gear, they hope they’ll have enough to go around.

“We are critically short on masks, so if you have, them send them to your hospitals.”

GBMC released the following statement Thursday about the recent concern:

“GBMC continues to follow the recommendations for healthcare workers provided by the CDC, as well as other regulatory organizations. Patient and employee safety remain our top priorities.”

According to recent numbers, healthcare workers at GBMC have tested 500 patients, 15 are in the hospital now after testing positive for COVID-19.

Some of those patients have been treated and released.

