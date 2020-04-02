Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department announced Thursday that one of its officers has tested positive for COVID-19.
The officer is assigned to duties with minimal contact with the public, according to the police department.
According to Prince George’s County Police, the officer began feeling ill last Wednesday and has not been to work since that day.
The officer has been self-isolating at home since the onset of symptoms. A group of fellow officers and department employees are now in quarantine.
A deep cleaning of the officer’s entire workspace is currently underway.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.