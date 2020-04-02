CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 2K COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Maryland, 36 Deaths
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens released a video on Twitter Thursday of coaches and players thanking healthcare workers for all of their hard work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“To all those on the front lines, we thank you for your sacrifices,” the caption read.

“So many amazing people are doing so much,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “Our medical personnel, thank you on behalf of the Ravens players, coaches, organization.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson also expressed his gratitude.

“I just wanted to say we appreciate all the brave men and woman who are fighting this battle for us,” Jackson said. “We send all our love and respect to you guys.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

