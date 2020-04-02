



A Howard County retirement community is taking a number of steps following the death of one of its residents last weekend from COVID-19.

Memos sent to residents at the Residences at Vantage Point say the victim’s symptoms surfaced quickly. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Howard County Health Department Wednesday said two others at Vantage Point have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results. It’s unclear who was tested — staff or residents — and whether they were symptomatic. A spokesperson told WJZ the guidance they’ve given Vantage Point is based on CDC precautions.

Vantage Point administration said in its memo to residents it increased its sanitation and cleaning. All employees are wearing masks and are screened daily with temperature checks each time they enter and leave the community. Visitors are restricted.

“Residents at Vantage Point are extremely uncertain about their future and they would like to know what planning has been done,” resident Dr. Frederick Kutz said Thursday. “They’re very concerned, and if they could move out temporarily, I think they would. But they don’t have that option.”

Kutz, a retired environmental epidemiologist, said his doctor advised him to leave the facility. He’s staying at his daughter’s home nearby.

He said he and other residents want to see more staff and residents tested since so many could be carriers of the virus without showing symptoms.

“The sooner they do it, the sooner they’ll know what’s going on,” Kutz said.

Del. Terri Hill, a plastic surgeon who represents Howard County, said local health departments and staff at these facilities are doing the best they can.

“The federal government has really been lagging behind, so we have limited PPE–everyone hears about that. And, we have very limited testing,” Hill, a Democrat, said. “We’re asking (staff and administrators) to make hard decisions with limited resources.”

Residences at Vantage Point is home to 300 residents ages 60 and up, according to its website.

In the memo sent to residents, Vantage Point Executive Director Meriann Ritacco said in part:

“We were deeply saddened to learn that a resident from the Residences at Vantage Point passed away while in the hospital. …we are not permitted to share any further additional information regarding the affected resident or their circumstances. Our heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the resident’s family during this most difficult time.”

Nursing homes and retirement communities in Maryland and nationwide have been hit hard by the virus; five residents of a Carroll County nursing home died due to COVID-19 and dozens more were sickened.

