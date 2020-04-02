



If you’re struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic and need a free meal or groceries this weekend, several Baltimore area businesses and organizations are providing free meals.

Here’s a list of where you can go to get some free food on Saturday, April 4:

Hotel Revival: From noon to 4 p.m., Hotel Revival, at 101 W Monument Street, is giving out free produce donated by Coastal Sunbelt Produce and Hungry Harvest as well as bagged lunches provided by the hotel’s rooftop restaurant Topside. The lunches will include tomato soup, a single serving of casserole, fruit, cookie and bottled water.

If you plan on going, you should register so the hotel has enough meals prepared and minimizes waste.

Register at Community Lunch at Hotel Revival

The hotel gave away 500 meals on March 27.

Y In Druid Hill Family Center: The Y of Central Maryland will be giving away bads of donated food from noon to 2 p.m. at the Druid Hill Family Center located at 1609 Druid Hill Avenue. The groceries include both dry goods and produce, including carrots, onions, potatoes and cabbage.

They will have food there until it runs out, first come first serve. Those in need should come through the main entrance and the team will hand you a bag of groceries. Learn more here

Have another food distribution location? Email cbsbaltimore@wjz.com with the information and we’ll add it.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.