Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The city of Baltimore and the Baltimore Development Corporation are offering grants to manufacturers in the city who switch to making personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The city of Baltimore and the Baltimore Development Corporation are offering grants to manufacturers in the city who switch to making personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office announced the program Thursday afternoon. It includes $50,000 in funding available to companies to cover the start-up costs of making products listed on the Maryland Department of Commerce’s list of items in critical need.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The list includes products like N95 masks, face shields, gloves, thermometers and ventilators.
Each business will be eligible for up to $7,500 in funding. Businesses can apply online on the BDC website.
As of Thursday, Baltimore has 353 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.