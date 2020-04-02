BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man died after a shooting late Wednesday night in north Baltimore.

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital where they learned a shooting victim had arrived for treatment. Officers learned Gary Isiah Williams had gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was taken into surgery where he later died.

Police believe he was in the 4700 block of Yellowwood Avenue when he was shot.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Earlier Wednesday, three men were injured in a shooting in northeast Baltimore.

Police learned three men walked into an area hospital around 4:25 p.m. with injuries related to a shooting.

A 20-year-old man suffered two graze wounds to his leg. Two other men suffered only lacerations to the arms and chest.

Police believe the victims were in the 2000 block of East 30th Street when the shooting occurred.

Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

There have been 71 homicides so far this year and 141 non-fatal shootings. Baltimore city is pacing similarly to the numbers from last year.