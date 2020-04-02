



Right now, thousands of nurses, doctors, police officers and other workers are out working to keep us all safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

To show their support, the University of Maryland, Baltimore is putting together some virtual thank you cards and artwork for them.

Dozens of children across the Baltimore area are creating masterpieces for the doctors, technicians, security guards and other workers at the University of Maryland Medical Center who are working hard during the pandemic.

Ashley Vails leads UMMC’s Office of Community Engagement. She said the idea started while she and her kids were at home trying to think of things to do.

“This might be a good way for us to do something while we’re stuck inside that is important,” Vails said.

Unfortunately, the cards themselves can’t be delivered, so they’ll be scanned and put together in a book.

“Having all that paper come into the medical center didn’t seem to be the safest,” Valis said. “We are going to do a photo book that can be inside the hospital.”

She said even the youngest kids seem to understand how much these workers mean to all of us right now.

If your children also want to make artwork for these doctors, you can email a picture of their work to cards@umaryland.edu

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.