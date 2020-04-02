



There are people working in area hospitals who are worried if they will survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Lori Marshall Williams is proud of her daughter Hillary who works to save lives at a hospital in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Hillary is a nurse in the emergency room.

Lori recently saw a picture of her daughter, geared up, staring at the camera.

“Just looking in her eyes and what she said at the time, ‘Wow, I’m scared,'” Lori said.

When Lori looked at Hillary’s eyes, she saw those traces of fear; a fully competent nurse who had to take a moment this week to go outside, sit on the curb and cry.

“I just think about her every day because their is so much unknown and what kind of numbers are going to roll in her door,” Lori said.

Adding to worry, Hillary is 30 weeks pregnant. Lori — who is also a nurse — has a family full of people working in hospitals, so she started posting pictures of family members in their gear.

It was these pictures and faces that inspired Lori to ask others to post their pictures.

“So that we can all be reminded of the sacrifice,” Lori said.

The sacrifice of us all staying home, flattening the curve, so these heroes won’t be overwhelmed with patients.

Lori concludes, “Stay home!”

