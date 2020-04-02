BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore mayor’s office put out a list of Baltimore businesses hiring amid the coronavirus pandemic.
These jobs are available immediately in local hospitals, grocery stores and some manufacturing businesses. Many in Maryland were laid off or furloughed from non-essential businesses.
As of Thursday morning, 85,000 Marylanders applied for unemployment.
Among the businesses hiring: Allied Universal, Amazon, American Asphalt, BGreens, Brightview Senior Living, Commercial Construction, FedEx, Futurecare, Garda Security, Giant Foods, H&S Bakery, Jewish Community Centers, Medifast, MedStar Health, Randstand/University Medical Systems, Safeway, Shoprite, TEMCO, University of Maryland Medical Center and Wegmans.
Find the job openings here.
Other national retailers are also hiring, you can find that list here.
During this time, residents can find information on immediate job openings through the Mayor's Office of Employment Development (@BaltMOED). For more information on available positions, please visit https://t.co/kQnwsUdz37 #coronavirusbalt pic.twitter.com/Wy6quP4Sqr
— Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young (@mayorbcyoung) April 2, 2020
