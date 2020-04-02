Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who was shot in the face in northwest Baltimore Thursday afternoon has died, police said.
The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to the face and torso.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later, police said.
Officers are still searching for the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.