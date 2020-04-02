Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for an armed carjacking.
Police say 26-year-old Desmond Sims of the 3800 block of Boarman Ave. is wanted for an armed carjacking that occurred on December 30, 2019, in the 700 block of N. Howard Street.
Police say, at that time, Sims robbed the victim of his cellphone at gunpoint and attempted to have the victim retrieve money from an ATM before driving away in the victim’s car.
Anyone who has seen and or knows of the whereabouts of Desmond Sims is asked to call detectives at (410) 637-8970 or dial 911.