WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after a police-involved shooting in Westminster.
Police say someone called after seeing a man walking along the railroad tracks with a rifle in the area of East Green Street.
Police identified him as Thomas Henson and say they have had encounters with him before.
Officers say Henson turned toward them and pointed the gun at them, so they fired their weapons.
The officers were not injured in this shooting. They will now be placed on routine administrative leave.