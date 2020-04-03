CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 2.7K COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Maryland, 42 Deaths
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMComedy.TV
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Police-Involved Shooting, Talkers, Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after a police-involved shooting in Westminster.

Police say someone called after seeing a man walking along the railroad tracks with a rifle in the area of East Green Street.

Police identified him as Thomas Henson and say they have had encounters with him before.

Officers say Henson turned toward them and pointed the gun at them, so they fired their weapons.

The officers were not injured in this shooting. They will now be placed on routine administrative leave.

Comments

Leave a Reply