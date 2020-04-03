Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is responding to its fifth fire scene in 12 hours across Maryland.
“A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals in our Southern Regional Office in en route to this dwelling fire in Waldorf,” the state fire marshal’s office tweeted. : This is the fifth investigating in just over 12 hours across the state.”
