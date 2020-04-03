CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 2.7K COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Maryland, 42 Deaths
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Christian Siriano, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Fashion designer and Annapolis native Christian Siriano is getting some help in his effort to make masks for healthcare professionals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SINGER Sewing Company donated new machines so that Siriano and his team can make even more masks.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

He called it a great day to see his masks being used by healthcare professionals.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply