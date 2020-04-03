Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Fashion designer and Annapolis native Christian Siriano is getting some help in his effort to make masks for healthcare professionals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
SINGER Sewing Company donated new machines so that Siriano and his team can make even more masks.
He called it a great day to see his masks being used by healthcare professionals.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.