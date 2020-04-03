Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced Friday that the city has seen a 42 percent increase of positive COVID-19 cases since Wednesday.
As of Friday morning, the city has 313 reported cases, 145 hospitalizations and four deaths as a result of the coronavirus.
There are now 2,758 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, state health officials reported Friday morning.
That means more than 400 cases were added to the count in just a day. Forty-two people have also died in Maryland due to COVID-19.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.