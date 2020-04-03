CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 2.7K COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Maryland, 42 Deaths
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced Friday that the city has seen a 42 percent increase of positive COVID-19 cases since Wednesday.

As of Friday morning, the city has 313 reported cases, 145 hospitalizations and four deaths as a result of the coronavirus.

There are now 2,758 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, state health officials reported Friday morning.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

That means more than 400 cases were added to the count in just a day. Forty-two people have also died in Maryland due to COVID-19.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

