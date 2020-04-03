



BGE, Constellation and Exelon announced Friday afternoon that they would be making a $1 million donation to Maryland relief organizations and small businesses.

The donation is intended to help the daily operations of these various groups in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The funds will go to various nonprofits in the area including United Way of Central Maryland’s COVID-19 Community Fund, the Maryland Food Bank, Baltimore Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Evolving Community Needs Fund, and the Feeding America network.

“Our commitment to the relief organizations doing heroic work to help our community through the pandemic challenge is an extension of the efforts of our employees to ensure the delivery of safe and reliable energy to healthcare providers, first responders and all of our customers at this critical time,” said Carim Khouzami, BGE CEO in a statement. “To get through this challenge requires everyone—residents, businesses, government, and relief organizations—to work together. It begins with extending helping hands to the most vulnerable members of our community. We continue to be immensely grateful to our partners in Maryland’s relief organizations and support their good work through some of the most difficult circumstances our community has ever faced.”

In addition to the funds that have been donated to the nonprofit groups, BGE and all Exelon utilities have suspended service disconnections and are waiving new late payment charges through May 1st. Any residents who had their service disconnected prior to the disconnection moratorium on March 13th, should call the company (800-685-0123) as BGE is working to restore service to those individuals.

Constellation is following suit in suspending service disconnections and late payment charges in the areas where it has authority. The company has advised customers to use self service tool online to view bills and make payments. It is also offering deferred payment plans to those directly affected by the situation.

