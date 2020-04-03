ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two missing canoers near Annapolis Friday morning.
The canoers, a 41-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son, went missing Thursday evening near Herring Bay.
Watchstanders with the Coast Guard got word from the Maryland State Police that two people were seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe and then were not seen again.
Several teams, an Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew, Coast Guard Station Annapolis 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, an Air Station Elizabeth City C-130 Hercules aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Inigoes boat crew, are continuing the search Friday morning along with the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan.
The Queen Anne Police Department, Arundel Police Department, Maryland Natural Resource Police, and Maryland State Police are also assisting in the search.
Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the Sector Maryland command center at 410-576-2525.