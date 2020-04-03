BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wegman’s is making a number of changes to its operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, including limiting the number of customers allowed inside stores.
Multiple Wegman’s locations in Maryland confirmed they will have customers line up outside the store during busy periods to control the number of people inside the store. As customers leave, more will be allowed in, one store employee said.
A specific customer limit was not given.
The grocery store chain has also temporarily closed self-serve areas as well as in-store seating and dining. It will also be installing plexiglass barriers between cashiers and shoppers and is increasing cleaning.
The chain will not offer special shopping hours for seniors and those more at risk of contracting COVID-19, saying in a news release, “We do not believe putting an entire population of highly susceptible people together in one location, at one time is a good idea.”
Employees who are working, deemed “essential” by an order from Gov. Larry Hogan, will get an additional $2 per hour in March and April.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.