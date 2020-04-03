Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Casinos across the state still raked in some cash in March despite having to close halfway through the month because of the coronavirus.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Casinos across the state still raked in some cash in March despite having to close halfway through the month because of the coronavirus.
Gov. Larry Hogan closed all casinos on March 16.
For the 15 days they were in business, the casinos made nearly $70 million.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
That is down more than $96 million, or 57 percent, compared to March of last year.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.