More Than 2.7K COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Maryland, 42 Deaths
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Casinos across the state still raked in some cash in March despite having to close halfway through the month because of the coronavirus.

Gov. Larry Hogan closed all casinos on March 16.

For the 15 days they were in business, the casinos made nearly $70 million.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

That is down more than $96 million, or 57 percent, compared to March of last year.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

