TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Friday an essential pay program for first responders and other essential public-facing employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Olszewski released the following statement:
“Our public-facing employees are on the front lines of this crisis, and their extraordinary efforts deserve recognition and compensation. I know I speak for all of Baltimore County when I say we are incredibly grateful for their dedication to keeping our communities safe and healthy during this challenging time.”
All first responders and essential public-facing employees are eligible for additional pay under the new program.
For these employees, essential pay will be $200 per two-week pay period for the duration of the County Executive’s Declaration of Emergency, or up to five pay periods and $1,000.
First responders and essential public-facing employees will include, but are not limited to; police, fire, corrections, 911 center employees and certain workers in health and human services, public works, aging and recreation and parks.
Some other employees performing mission-critical functions who are unable to telework will be eligible for essential pay of $100 per pay-period for the duration of the County Executive’s Declaration of Emergency or up to five pay periods and $500.
For more information on the essential pay program and the county’s latest efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.
For more information on the essential pay program and the county's latest efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.
