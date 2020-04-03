



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is asking all Marylanders, regardless of faith, to take a moment to pray Sunday around noon for all those healthcare and essential employers working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the sick and those that have passed away.

“This Sunday is Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week, and Wednesday is the beginning of Passover. For those practicing in our Jewish community in the Christian faith,” Hogan said. We use this time to reflect on the sacrifice of one for the redemption of many.

Regardless of your own faith or beliefs. Each and every one of us is now being asked to make sacrifices that fit that may very well, help us save the lives of others.”

Although it’s unsafe to gather in churches, temples and other places of worship across the state, he said he on Sunday Marylanders should pray.

“Join together at home or wherever, wherever you are, at a moment of prayer, or reflection, Hogan said. “For those who have lost.

Those who are sick, and the doctors, nurses, clinicians healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines around the clock, working to bring about a new dawn, in our history together.”

“Give us strength and comfort to one another, Hogan said. “Let us pray for each other. Let’s pray for the great state of Maryland for the United States of America. And for all the people suffering around the world.”

