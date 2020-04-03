Comments
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday its first positive coronavirus case within its sworn ranks.
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday its first positive coronavirus case within its sworn ranks.
The patient is a supervisor assigned to the Investigative Services Bureau.
The deputy was last at work on Thursday, March 26, and was non-symptomatic while in the workplace.
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy is home and is expected to recover.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
The sheriff’s office also said it is currently following all CDC and Health Department guidelines for tracking the path and degree of potential exposure for the individual who tested positive.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.