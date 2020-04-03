



Gov. Larry Hogan is urging Marylanders to follow the state’s coronavirus-related stay-at-home order as he predicts the state and the region are the next to be hit hard by the pandemic.

The governor posted a video message on Twitter Friday morning in which he also offered a message of hope, highlighting the hard work of health care workers and others who are trying to contain the virus’s spread. The video was captioned with the hashtags “#StayHomeMaryland” and “#MarylandUnites.”

“I know how difficult this is on each and every one of you,” Hogan said. “There’s a great deal of fear and anxiety, and the truth is none of us really know how bad this is going to get or how long it’s going to last, but I can promise you there are a great many dedicated people doing tremendous things, working around the clock and doing their very best to help keep Marylanders safe.”

We are all in this together, and we will get through this together. #StayHomeMaryland #MarylandUnites pic.twitter.com/vrThAsRUYw — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 3, 2020

Hogan also stressed unity in the roughly one-minute clip.

“In the days to come, we’re going to need to depend on each other, to look out for one another and to take care of each other because we are all in this together and we will get through this together,” he said.

Appearing on CBS This Morning on Friday, Hogan predicted the capital region, including Maryland, will be the next hotspot for COVID-19 and that a spike in deaths could happen as soon as the middle of the month.

As of Friday morning, the state has recorded 2,758 cases of the virus and 42 deaths.

