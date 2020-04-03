Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Thousands of medical professionals in Maryland are volunteering to help treat patients amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday.
Since activating the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps, a volunteer group of trained medical staff, last month, 5,400 people have stepped up to offer their services, the governor said.
Medical students and nursing students are also able to help out under the efforts.
Hogan also signed an executive order last month fast-tracking the licensing process for people whose licenses have expired or are valid in other states.
Despite that, the state is still hoping more people will volunteer.
