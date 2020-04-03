CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 2.7K COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Maryland, 42 Deaths
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Public Television is launching an initiative to provide more educational programming to students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Monday, the “At-Home Learning” initiative will offer 11 hours of educational shows for students of all ages. Supplemental learning tools will be available online.

The initiative will last through the school closures. As of Friday, public schools in Maryland are ordered to close through April 24.

