OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Public Television is launching an initiative to provide more educational programming to students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning Monday, the “At-Home Learning” initiative will offer 11 hours of educational shows for students of all ages. Supplemental learning tools will be available online.
The initiative will last through the school closures. As of Friday, public schools in Maryland are ordered to close through April 24.
For more information, including local listings, visit the websites for:
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.