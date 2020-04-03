HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — McCormick’s Maryland Spice Mill has temporarily suspended operations in order to put coronavirus-related safety procedures into place, the company said Friday.
McCormick would not say whether an employee or employees at the Hunt Valley facility tested positive for COVID-19 but did say, “Our protocols and procedures require us to suspend operations to immediately execute deep cleaning and sanitization whenever we see risk, suspect or have a confirmed case of COVID-19.”
The company said that was done recently at the spice mill.
“The facility is currently undergoing the implementation of our safety protocols,” McCormick spokesperson Lori Robinson said in a statement. “Operations will remain suspended until all safety protocols have been completed and we can responsibly resume operations. The health and safety of our employees will always be our top priority.”
Baltimore County has 427 confirmed cases of the virus as of Friday morning.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.