CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 2.7K COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Maryland, 42 Deaths
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Walmart will restrict the number of customers they let inside of its stores starting Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will only be one entrance now, and employees will be counting customers. There’s going to allow five customers for each 1,000 square feet.

