Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Walmart will restrict the number of customers they let inside of its stores starting Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Walmart will restrict the number of customers they let inside of its stores starting Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There will only be one entrance now, and employees will be counting customers. There’s going to allow five customers for each 1,000 square feet.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.