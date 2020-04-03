



The University of Maryland Baltimore and small businesses are teaming up to give a smile to the people who are keeping us safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Six west Baltimore neighborhood restaurants are hard at work.

As another minute on the clock ticks by, they’re not racing to feed just another party. This toast is to the heroes of the city.

Neopol Savory Smokery is one of the six restaurants feeding essential workers at the University of Maryland Baltimore during this time.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“The first week of all this, you were really nervous and fearful about what’s happening,” one Neopol Savory Smokery worker said. “How could we exist without being open? Then something like this comes along and it gets that energy going again.”

The “Food for Our Front Lines” program is giving free lunches for those who have to work. Public safety, vet services, transportation and more are getting the heroic treatment they deserve.

“Rather than throwing food away, we are offering as much to our community as we can,” Sylva Lin, of Culinary Architecture, said. “We’re doing it one bag at a time.”

“We really appreciate it,” Sgt. Andrew Degele said. “We’re very grateful. We’re doing our best out here and we certainly appreciate the support.”

This also helps local businesses in west Baltimore hit hard in the crisis. It’s people helping people, the original entree Charm City continues to serve every single day.

In order to join the mission to make a difference, you can click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.